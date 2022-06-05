हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
UP Board Result 2022

UP Board Result 2022: UPMSP to declare 10th, 12th result soon on upresults.nic.in; check list of websites to check marks here

UP Board Result 2022: The results will be made available on the official websites upresults.nic.in, results.upmsp.edu.in.

UP Board Result 2022: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is going to declared UP 10th, 12th Board Results 2022 soon. The UP Board will announce UP 10th, 12th Board Results 2022 on its official websites. Once released, the results will be made available on the official websites upresults.nic.in, results.upmsp.edu.in. As per the past trends, UP Board is likely to declare both UP 10th and 12th Board Results 2022 on the same date. However, there is no update on the date and time for the declaration of the UPMSP UP Board Result 2022. 

Students are advised to keep a check on the official websites of Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad for latest updates on UP 10th, 12th Board Results 2022. UPMSP held class 10th exams from March 24, 2022 to April 11, 2022 and class 12th exams were conducted from March 24, 2022 to April 20, 2022.

UP Board Result 2022: List of Websites 

- upmsp.edu.in

- upresults.nic.in

- upmspresults.up.nic.in

UP Board Results 2022: How to check 

- Visit the official result website - upmsp.edu.in

- On the homepage, click on the ‘UPMSP UP Board result’ link and fill in your credentials

- Click on submit after entering your login details

- Your results will be displayed on the screen

- Download the results and take a printout for future requirements

As per the reports, over 47 lakh students appeared for the UP Class 10th and Class 12th board exam this year. 

