UP Board Result 2022: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is scheduled to declare the Uttara Pradesh board class 10th result 2022 and UP board 12th result 2022 today, June 18. UPMSP Result 2022 will be declared on the official website of UP board -- upmsp.edu.in. Results, once announced, can be checked by the Students for the UP board result 2022 Class 10 and UP board result 2022 Class 12 at upresults.nic.in and results.upmsp.edu.in. UP board held the Class 10, and 12 board exams in March-April for over 51 lakh students. A total of 27,81,654 students have registered for the Class 10 exam this year and 24,11,035 registered for class 12th.

UP Class 10th, 12th Result 2022: Here's how to check your scorecard

Students can follow the below steps to download their UP Class 10, 12 Marksheets once the results are declared-

Step1: Visit upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on High School or Intermediate Result 2022 Link

CLICK HERE for UP Board 10th & 12th Result 2022 LIVE updates

Step 3: Enter your roll number and other required credentials

Step 4: Submit to Download Result

UP Board result 2022: UPMSP warns students, parents against fraudulent calls

Students must notice that The Uttar Pradesh board has cautioned against fraudulent calls. The board said that it is aware that students and their parents might receive calls to increase the marks of UP board Class 10 and Class 12 exam. The board has asked the students and their parents to not fall prey against such calls and report such calls to UPMSP

A total of 27,81,654 students have registered for Class 10 exam this year, of which 12,28,456 are female students and 15,53,198 are male. As many as 24,11,035 Class 12 students have registered for UP Board exam this year, of which 10,86,835 are girls and 13,24,200 students are boys.

Live TV