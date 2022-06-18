UP Board Result 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has declared the Uttar Pradesh board class 10th results 2022 today, June 18. UPMSP Result 2022 is now available on the UP board's official website, upresults.nic.in. Over 51 lakh students took the Class 10 and 12 board exams in March and April. This year, 27,81,654 students registered for the Class 10 exam.

UP Board Result 2022: Steps to Check Uttar Pradesh Class 10 Results 2022

Go to upresults.nic.in to check your results.

Find and click on the link for Class 10 and Class 12 results on the home page.

Enter your board exam roll number and school code to gain access.

View and save the result page.

UP Board Result 2022: Check other websites if website crashed

results.upmsp.edu.in

results.gov.in

UP Board Result 2022: Check results via SMS if website is not working

Uttar Pradesh will publish the class 10 exam results on the UPMSP website. If students are unable to access the official website due to heavy traffic or an error, they can check their results via SMS. To check the results via text message, students should use the following format: Type UP10space>ROLL NUMBER and send it to 56263. The result of the UPMSP Uttar Pradesh class 10 board exam will be sent to the same mobile number.