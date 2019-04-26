UP Board results 2019: Results for Class 10, 12 to be declared on Saturday

Prayagraj: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) or the UP Board will declare Class 10 and 12 results on Saturday, April 27.

As per a statement released by the Board's official website, the results will be out by 12.30 pm from its headquarters in Prayagraj.

After the official announcement, the results will be released on the websites affiliated with the Board - upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in. It should be noted that in order to check the results, the students are required to provide their registration details as mentioned in the card and hall ticket.



At least 58 lakh students had registered for UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 exams.

The exams commenced on February 7 for both the classes. However, the Class 10 exams ended on February 28 while Class 12 papers concluded on March 2.

Here's a step-by-step guide to check your results:

Visit the websites- upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in

Click on the link given for details

Enter your registration number

Click on the submit button

Watch this space for more details on UP Board exams result.