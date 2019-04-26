close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
UP Board Results 2019

UP Board results 2019: Results for Class 10, 12 to be declared on Saturday

The results will be out by 12.30 pm from its headquarters in Prayagraj.

UP Board results 2019: Results for Class 10, 12 to be declared on Saturday

Prayagraj: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) or the UP Board will declare Class 10 and 12 results on Saturday, April 27. 

As per a statement released by the Board's official website, the results will be out by 12.30 pm from its headquarters in Prayagraj.

Live TV

After the official announcement, the results will be released on the websites affiliated with the Board - upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in. It should be noted that in order to check the results, the students are required to provide their registration details as mentioned in the card and hall ticket.
 
At least 58 lakh students had registered for UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 exams.

The exams commenced on February 7 for both the classes. However, the Class 10 exams ended on February 28 while Class 12 papers concluded on March 2. 

Here's a step-by-step guide to check your results:
Visit the websites- upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in
Click on the link given for details 
Enter your registration number
Click on the submit button

Watch this space for more details on UP Board exams result.

Tags:
UP Board Results 2019up board resultsUP Board
Next
Story

Terrorists attack police post in Srinagar's Chanapora, one cop injured

Must Watch

PT1M19S

Deshhit: Watch top 5 questions raised on important issues