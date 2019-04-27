close

UP Board Results 2019

UP Board results 2019: Results for Class 10, 12 to be declared today

The results will be released on the websites affiliated with the Board - upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in. 

Prayagraj: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) or the UP Board will declare Class 10 and 12 results on Saturday, April 27. The results will be announced in the afternoon from the headquarters of UP Board in Prayagraj. 

After the official announcement, the results will also be released on the websites affiliated with the Board - upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in. 

Live TV

Students can check the results on the aforementioned websites by providing their registration details as mentioned on the admit card and hall ticket.
 
At least 58 lakh students had registered for UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 exams.

The exams commenced on February 7 for both the classes. However, the Class 10 exams ended on February 28 while Class 12 papers concluded on March 2. 

Here's a step-by-step guide to check your results:

Visit the websites- upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in

Click on the link given for details 

Enter your registration number

Click on the submit button.

