UP Board Results 2019: Uttar Pradesh board to declare Class 12, 10 results at 12:30 pm at upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, examresults.net

UP Board Result 2019: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will announce the results for Class 10 and 12 UP Board exams around 12:30 pm, Saturday, on its official websites upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in. Candidates can also check their UP Board Class 10th and 12th results on third-party site examresults.net. 

Board secretary Neena Srivastava had earlier announced that results will be declared on April 27. UP Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma had earlier announced that board results will be announced before April 30. 

Steps to check the UP Board Result 2019

Step 1. Visit one of the following sites: 
upmsp.edu.in  
upresults.nic.in
examresults.net

Step 2. Click on the respective link ‘result’ for Class 12 and 10.

Step 3. A new page will appear. Login with your details such as name, registration number etc.

Step 4. UP Board Class 12th / Class 10th Results 2019 will be displayed on your screen.

Candidates are advised to Download their scorecards/ mark sheets and keep a print-out for future reference.

UP Board Results via SMS:

UP Board Results are also available via SMS. For Class 12, type - UP12ROLLNUMBER – and send it to 56263. For Class 10, type - UP10ROLLNUMBER – and send it to 56263.

This year a total of 58,06,922 candidates appeared for the boards exams – 31,95,603 students for Class 10 exams and 26,11,319 for Class 12 exams. A record 6,52,881 candidates chose to forgo the exam because of high difficulty level.  UP Board Class 10 (High School) Exams was held from February 7 to 28, 2019 while UP Board Class 12 (Intermediate) Exam was held from February 7 to March 2, 2019.

Last year, the board had announced both Class 10 and 12 results on April 29. 

