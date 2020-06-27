हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
up board results 2020

UP board results 2020: Class 10, 12 results to be declared soon — How to check scorecard

The UP board results will be released today on upresults.nic.in and upmspresults.up.nic.in. 

UP board results 2020: Class 10, 12 results to be declared soon — How to check scorecard

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is all set to declare the UP Board 12th Result 2020 on its official website upmsp.edu.in. The board is expected to declare the result at around 12:30 pm on Friday (June 27) 

UP Board students can also check and download their Class 12 results on examresults.net, upresults.nic.in, upmspresults.up.nic.in. This year, over 2 million students appeared for the UP Board 12th examination.

Check scorecard via website: 

Students can check their scores by visiting these websites: upresults.nic.in, upmspresults.up.nic.in and results.nic.in. 

Follow these simple steps to check results online: 

Here’s how you can check UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 result 2020 online:

- Step 1: Visit the websites - upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in or upmspresults.up.nic.in
- Step 2: Click on the link that reads UP Board Result 2020 Class 10 or UP Board Result 2020 Class 12 on the homepage
- Step 3: Enter the required details like roll number and centre
- Step 4: Press enter and your result with subject wise score will be displayed on your screen.

Check scorecard by SMS: 

Candidates can also get their results on their mobile phones via SMS. To do so, class 10 students will have to go to the message option and type UP10ROLLNUMBER - and send it to 56263. Class 12 students will have to send the message on the same number by typing UP12ROLLNUMBER.

Once the message is sent, the candidate will get the results on their mobile screen shortly. 

The UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 examinations 2020 were held on March 6, but the evaluation of the answer sheet and the results were delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak and the subsequent countrywide lockdown imposed to stop the spread of the virus.

The UP government has already promoted students of classes 1 to 8 of all government schools without examination in view of COVID-19 pandemic.

In the year 2019, UP board had registered 80.07 passing percentage with Muzaffarnagar emerging as the best performing district. 

up board results 2020UPMSP Board results 2020upmsp.edu.inUP board class 10 results 2020UP Board class 12 Results 2020
