UP Board Results 2020: More than 55 lakh students await UPMSP results; check details here

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh Class 10 and Class 12 board results will be declared by Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) tomorrow (June 27, 2020). Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, who also holds the secondary education portfolio, informed that the results will be announced at around 12:30 pm.

Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website upresults.nic.in.

The UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 examinations 2020 were held on March 6, but the evaluation of the answer sheet and the results were delayed due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the subsequent countrywide lockdown imposed to stop the spread of the virus.

Candidates can also get their results on their mobile phones via SMS. To do so, class 10 students will have to go to the message option and type UP10ROLLNUMBER - and send it to 56263. Class 12 students will have to send the message on the same number by typing UP12ROLLNUMBER.

Here's the steps to follow to check result online:

- Step 1: Visit the websites - upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in or upmspresults.up.nic.in

- Step 2: Click on the link that reads UP Board Result 2020 Class 10 or UP Board Result 2020 Class 12 on the homepage

- Step 3: Enter the required details like roll number and centre

- Step 4: Press enter and your result with subject wise score will be displayed on your screen.

The UP government has already promoted students of classes 1 to 8 of all government schools without examination in view of COVID-19 pandemic.