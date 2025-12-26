UP Brahmin MLAs Meeting Sparked Outrage From Lucknow To Delhi; Opposition Alleges Communal Politics

Recently, MLAs in Uttar Pradesh sparked a fresh row after over four dozen Brahmin MLAs called for a “Brahmin-centric Meeting” on December 23, causing widespread discussion within political circles from Lucknow to Delhi.

According to MLA Ratnakar Mishra, who was one of the attendees of the meeting, said “the purpose was to discuss the problems faced by the community.”

What is termed as an ‘informal meeting’ raised eyebrows after its occurrence, as it aligned with the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly's winter session.

Reportedly the purpose of the meeting as termed by MLA Ratnakar Mishra, was to address the fragmanting Brahmin community, although the opposition alleged the BJP of dividing people based on caste. While other BJP MLA PN Pathak, who attended the meeting, said," We spoke about development of the region, SIR; there were no political discussions. If any community faces any problem, we will step forward to help.”, reports news agency ANI.

Following clarifications from the ruling party, the Opposition took jibes at the BJP over concerns of ‘communal fragmentation’. Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Yadav alleged the BJP of dividing people by caste. He said, “If there has been such a meeting, everyone should come to the Samajwadi Party, where they will be respected.” On the other hand, Congress expressed opposition to the meeting. Congree MP K.L. Sharma said, “Such incidents should not happen... Discussions should be held on the development of the country, employment and inflation... We should think of the state and the country."

Although the BJP leaders termed the meeting as ‘informal’, it sparked discussions in the political corridors from Lucknow to Delhi. Opposition, which has continuously blamed the BJP for perpetrating caste politics and unfairness towards Muslims, quickly targeted the ruling party for its favour towards the dominant community.

Samajwadi Party alleged the BJP of sending a clear message of division. Samajwadi Party MLA Amitabh Bajpai said, “It is clear that members of the ruling party are divided as leaders of a particular caste are getting special attention. Members of a particular caste are getting bigger vehicles, while Brahmins are facing action. So this gathering did not come as a surprise,” reported the Indian Express.

On the other hand BJP has denied of any communal politics. In a recent press release, Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Pankaj Chaudhary issued warning to MLAs to not engage in caste- and family-based politics after reports emerged that some Brahmin MLAs hosted a separate dinner to discuss party matters.

In a press release issued by the state chief, asserted that any such acts should not be alligned with the ideology of the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP)’, “The Bharatiya Janata Party is a political party based on principles and ideals. The BJP and its workers do not believe in doing politics based on family or a particular caste." said UP BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary.

He further added “If any BJP representative repeats such activities in the future, it will be considered indiscipline according to the party's constitution,"

The press release further read, “The elected representatives work within the principles of dignity and discipline of the BJP. BJP representatives should avoid such negative narratives. The BJP, with its strong leadership, has broadened the scope of political consensus."