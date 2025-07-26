UP: Bulldozers Roll In Balrampur, Target Aide Of Chhangur Baba
Authorities in Balrampur, UP, demolished illegal properties linked to Sabroz, aide of Chhangur Baba, key accused in a mass religious conversion racket. Despite prior notices, no action was taken by Sabroz. The gang, active for 15 years, used manipulation and received foreign funds. The ED is probing financial links, and properties bought with illegal money are being seized.
In Balrampur, Uttar Pradesh, officials have taken strict action against illegal properties belonging to Sabroz, a close aide of Chhangur Baba (also known as Jalaluddin), who is at the center of a large religious conversion case.
The administration moved in with bulldozers on Saturday after Sabroz ignored repeated notices to remove unauthorized parts of a building. Police ensured the situation remained under control during the demolition. Officers confirmed that all legal warnings had been given, but no steps were taken by the owner.
Chhangur Baba, along with his key associate Nasreen, is accused of running a well-organized conversion network for over 15 years. According to police, the group used pressure tactics, honey traps, and targeted minors. Investigations also revealed foreign funding was being used, with money being funneled through around 40 bank accounts.
Earlier, another accused, Rajesh Kumar Upadhyay, was arrested in the same case. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is also looking into the money trail and has begun raids in Balrampur and Mumbai. Authorities believe the gang aimed to create demographic changes near the Nepal border, raising national security concerns.
Officials have started seizing and demolishing properties bought through illegal funds as the probe widens.
