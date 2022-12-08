topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
UTTAR PRADESH BYPOLLS

UP bypoll: BJP ousts SP leader Azam Khan from his stronghold, wins Rampur Sadar for first time

Uttar Pradesh bypolls: This is the first time the BJP has won the Rampur Sadar assembly seat which is a stronghold of SP leader Azam Khan. Khan cannot contest elections for the next six years due to his conviction.

Edited By:  Tanya Trivedi|Last Updated: Dec 08, 2022, 04:53 PM IST|Source: PTI
  • The BJP, on Thursday, won the Rampur Sadar assembly seat for the first time as its candidate Akash Saxena defeated his nearest Samajwadi Party rival Asim Raja.
  • Bypoll to the Rampur Sadar seat, considered an Azam Khan stronghold, was necessitated after the SP leader was sentenced to three years in jail in a hate speech case.

Trending Photos

UP bypoll: BJP ousts SP leader Azam Khan from his stronghold, wins Rampur Sadar for first time

Uttar Pradesh bypolls: In what can be seen as a historic record in the Uttar Pradesh bypolls, the BJP on Thursday won the Rampur Sadar assembly seat for the first time as its candidate Akash Saxena defeated his nearest Samajwadi Party rival Asim Raja.

Bypoll to the Rampur Sadar seat, considered an Azam Khan stronghold, was necessitated after the SP leader was sentenced to three years in jail in a hate speech case, and subsequently disqualified as MLA. Saxena, who won by a margin of 33,702 votes, has been handed over the winners certificate by the Returning officer.

This is the first time the BJP has won the Rampur Sadar assembly seat.

Azam Khan cannot contest elections for the next six years due to his conviction.

 

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Zee News staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Live Tv

Uttar Pradesh bypollsRampur Sadar assemblySamajwadi PartyAsim RajaBJPSP leader

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Main reasons behind AAP's victory in MCD elections
DNA Video
DNA: When Japan attacked Pearl Harbor in 1941
DNA Video
DNA: Opposition will surround the Modi Government in Winter Session
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of BJP's 'farewell' from MCD after 15 years
DNA Video
DNA: Terror of TTP in Pakistan!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Who is responsible for the death of four children in Ambikapur?
DNA Video
DNA: Very special and unique pictures of the moon
DNA Video
DNA : In 2023, only India will be able to save the world from recession
DNA Video
DNA : 'Attack' on Farooq Abdullah's 'anti-army thinking'
DNA Video
DNA: Most accurate analysis of Exit Polls