Uttar Pradesh

UP Cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday, over a dozen new ministers likely to take oath

The swearing-in ceremony of the new members of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led Cabinet is slated to be held at the Raj Bhawan in Lucknow.

File Photo

Uttar Pradesh Cabinet reshuffle, which was earlier deferred amid concerns over the health condition of former Union minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Arun Jaitley, is likely to take place on Wednesday.

The swearing-in ceremony of the new members of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led Cabinet is slated to be held at the Raj Bhawan in Lucknow on Wednesday. More than a dozen new ministers are expected to take oath during the ceremony.

Three to four ministers with independent charge are also expected to be sworn in.

The cabinet reshuffle has been much-awaited with several key promotions and induction of new ministers likely to take place. On Sunday, all the state ministers were asked not to leave Lucknow ahead of the cabinet reshuffle. 

Around 12 new faces who became legislators are expected to be sworn in as part of the cabinet. The three Cabinet ministers, who contested the Lok Sabha elections and won - SP Singh Baghel from Agra, Rita Bahuguna Joshi from Allahabad and Satyadev Pachauri from Kanpur - are also expected to be inducted in the cabinet.

There are presently 43 ministers in the state Cabinet including CM Yogi Adityanath, two Deputy CMs - Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma, nine Ministers of State with independent charges and 13 Ministers of State.

Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh, who was part of the Yogi Adityanath Cabinet, resigned on Sunday following party's principle of 'one man, one post'.

Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath BJP
