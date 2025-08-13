UP: CCTV Captures 21-Year-Old Differently-Abled Woman Being Chased Before Alleged Gang Rape In Balrampur | Video

In a shocking incident from Uttar Pradesh’s Balrampur district, a 21-year-old differently-abled woman was allegedly abducted and raped, just a kilometre away from the homes of senior government officials, according to a report.

The incident happened on Monday when the woman was walking back home from her maternal uncle’s house, which is barely a kilometre away. According to police, a man on a bike stopped her, forced her to get on, and took her to a deserted area where he allegedly raped her. However, her family claims she was attacked by multiple men and gang-raped, India Today reported.

CCTV footage from near the Superintendent of Police’s residence reportedly shows the woman running on an almost empty road while three to four bike-borne men appear to be chasing her.

When she didn’t come home, her family began searching and later found her lying unconscious in bushes near a police post, with her clothes in disarray. After regaining consciousness, she told them she had been gang-raped.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Vishal Pandey said medical tests confirmed the rape. “We are going through the CCTV footage and working swiftly to arrest the culprits,” he added.

The woman, who was admitted to the hospital, is now said to be stable.

Her family has accused the police of negligence, pointing out that CCTV cameras near the police post where she was found were not working. They also highlighted that the crime took place in an area where the residences of top officials, including the District Magistrate, SP, and judges, are located.