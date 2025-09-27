UP: Cleric Tauqeer Raza Arrested After ‘I Love Muhammad’ Video Led To Protest In Bareilly

Tauqeer Raza, a local cleric and head of the Ittehad-e-Millat Council, was arrested on Saturday following the violent protests in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, triggered by his call to support the 'I Love Muhammad' campaign. Officials reported that a large and growing crowd had gathered outside Raza’s residence after he posted a video endorsing the campaign.

Raza has been placed in 14 days’ judicial custody and is currently under police interrogation, while authorities continue to monitor the situation closely to prevent any further disturbances.

In connection with the unrest, seven additional individuals have also been detained. Over 40 people have been taken into custody so far, and a case has been registered against approximately 1,700 unidentified individuals under sections related to rioting, obstruction of government work, and assault on police personnel.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

CM Yogi Adityanath Reacts

Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath issued a strong warning following the violence in Bareilly, stating that those who incite riots will face consequences so severe that “future generations will think twice before disturbing law and order.”

Speaking at the Viksit Uttar Pradesh Vision-2047 programme in Lucknow, CM Yogi referred to the cleric in Bareilly who had threatened to block the city after Friday prayers but “forgot who is in power in the state.”

Chief Minister Adityanath emphasized that his government would not permit curfews or blockades. “We made it clear there would be neither blockades nor curfews. Instead, we will teach them such a lesson that their harmful tendencies will be corrected,” he said.

Protest Over 'I Love Muhammad' Row

The unrest on Friday erupted when a procession carrying "I Love Muhammad" posters and placards ignored police orders to disperse. A large crowd marched toward Islamia Ground and Khalil School Chowk, chanting slogans and carrying placards, prompting the police to use force when demonstrators shouting "Nara-e-Taqbeer" did not comply with orders.

By Saturday, the situation in Bareilly had stabilized, with no further incidents reported.

When Did 'I Love Muhammad' Row Start

The controversy originated on September 4 during the Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi procession in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, when a 'I Love Muhammad' poster was displayed on a tent along the route, drawing objections from local Hindu groups. Tensions escalated as Hindu groups alleged that their posters were removed, while Muslims claimed they were being targeted for expressing love for the Prophet. The debate quickly spread on social media, with #ILoveMuhammad trending online.

Counter-Campaign

Weeks later, a counter-campaign surfaced in Varanasi, where religious leaders protested against the 'I Love Muhammad' posters with 'I Love Mahadev' placards. They described their actions as a response to what they considered “provocative” attempts to disrupt communal harmony.

(With IANS Inputs)

ALSO READ: Lashkar Moves Terror Camps Deeper Into Pakistan After Operation Sindoor: Report