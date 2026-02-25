UP CM Adityanath Yogi holds productive talks with leading businesses on his 2-day visit to Japan

Tokyo: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reached Tokyo on Wednesday for a two-day visit aimed at boosting industrial ties and attracting investment to the state. Soon after his arrival, he began meetings with prominent Japanese business leaders to explore avenues for collaboration and economic growth.

The Chief Minister is scheduled to take part in a series of discussions and interactions focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation and encouraging Japanese companies to invest in Uttar Pradesh.

Sharing a message on X after landing in Japan, CM Yogi wrote, “Greetings from the sacred land of Lord Shri Ram to the innovative nation of the rising sun.”

UP CM Yogi holds investment talks in Japan

During his visit, he held what he described as a “productive and forward-looking” meeting with Kazuki Shimizu, Managing Officer and Chief Operating Officer of the Infrastructure Projects Business Unit at Mitsui & Co., along with senior officials of the company.

CM Yogi invited Mitsui & Co. to consider significant investment opportunities in Uttar Pradesh, particularly in sectors such as renewable energy, information and communication technology (ICT), semiconductors, and data centres, in line with the state’s fast-paced industrial development.

Discussions also covered potential partnerships in infrastructure development, logistics systems, and industrial projects to enhance growth corridors and integrate the state more effectively into global supply chains.

Later, the Chief Minister met Shigeki Tanabe, Senior Managing Executive Officer and Executive General Manager of the Sales Management Division overseeing domestic business at Konoike Transport Co. Ltd., along with his delegation.

The talks focused on expanding Konoike’s footprint in Uttar Pradesh through logistics parks, warehousing facilities, and multimodal transport infrastructure. CM Yogi also encouraged the company to explore opportunities in medical devices manufacturing, highlighting the Dedicated Freight Corridor and the Medical Devices Park in YEIDA as key enablers for deeper India-Japan industrial cooperation.

CM Yogi also met JETRO Chairman and CEO ISHIGURO Norihiko to strengthen India–Japan economic ties. Japanese firms expressed interest in expanding operations, citing India’s favourable investment climate. The Chief Minister highlighted Uttar Pradesh’s strong infrastructure growth, investor-friendly policies, ample land bank, swift clearances and robust law and order as key drivers for deeper industrial collaboration.

As part of his visit, the Chief Minister is also set to experience a 100-kilometre ride on Japan’s high-speed Maglev train, which operates using magnetic levitation technology instead of conventional tracks and can achieve speeds of up to 600 km per hour.

Meetings with Japan's eight giant companies

During his two day visit to Japan on 25 and 26, CM is certain to meet representatives of eight leading companies and to discuss on key key agendas including automobile investments with Kubota and Suzuki.

The visit’s core agenda also covers attracting automobile investments from Kubota and Suzuki, exploring semiconductor partnerships with Tokyo Electron, promoting electronics manufacturing with Toshiba, and strengthening automobile supply chain collaboration with Toyo Denso, Japan Aviation Electronics, and Nagase & Company.

He is also set to hold discussions with Kanadevia on green hydrogen and Marubeni on hospital ad real estate, Indian express reported.

(with IANS inputs)