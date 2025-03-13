'UP CM Is Tees Maar Khan': Akhilesh Yadav Slams Yogi Adityanath Over Holi-Namaaz Row

Taking a swipe at Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday called him a "Tees Maar Khan," stating that the UP CM loves the number thirty as he uses it in almost every case.

The reaction from the SP chief follows the decision by the local administration in Uttar Pradesh, after which several mosques were covered with tarpaulin sheets ahead of the Holi festival. The move aims to prevent any untoward incidents and maintain communal harmony during the celebrations.

Yadav stated that people from all the communities have always celebrated all festivals together. Speaking at a press conference, the former UP CM extended greetings on Holi to all the people and wished that the festival of colours brings joy and happiness to all the people.

"I extend my heartfelt greetings on the occasion of Holi to the people of the country. This is a festival of colours that brings joy and happiness. We wish that the Ganga-Yamuna tradition of our country flourishes and people live together with brotherhood as they have lived for many years. People from all communities have celebrated all festivals together. We are connected through festivals and businesses associated with it," he said.

"On the other hand, our Chief Minister is Tees Maar Khan because he loves the number thirty. The number of people who died was 30; the economic activity amounted to Rs 30 crores... Nobody can give us the account of Tees Maar Khan except our Chief Minister..." he added.

Speaking on the issue of demolition, Yadav said that the Supreme Court has given directions from time to time, but the government is not ready to listen. He further hoped that the Supreme Court would give justice in this matter.

"The Supreme Court has given directions various times. They have given many important observations on the bulldozer action from time to time. Still, the government is not ready to listen. I hope that the Supreme Court will give justice. Even the people are noticing that the Constitution is not safe under BJP rule," he said. Attacking the BJP, the SP chief said that the saffron party will lose "very badly" in the 2027 assembly elections of the state.

He said, "Many things are covered up to hide other things. CM Yogi is saying that the youth got employment by riding their bikes in Prayagraj. If it is so, then when did the government decide to use personal vehicles as commercial? Does this mean that now, after 144 years, these youths will get employment? No one lies more than the BJP, and from time to time some of their allies also support them. They lost in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, but they will lose very badly in the 2027 elections."