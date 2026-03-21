UP CM orders strict action in Mathura Cow vigilante's death by an alleged smuggler's vehicle

Cow vigilante Chandrashekhar, known locally as "Farsa Wale Baba," was killed in Mathura district after a vehicle allegedly linked to cattle smugglers ran him over during a late-night chase, sources said Saturday.

The incident occurred in Kosi area near Navipur village under Kosi Kalan police outpost.

According to initial reports, Chandrashekhar was chasing a truck on his motorcycle after suspecting that it was being used for cattle smuggling. During the pursuit, the accused allegedly rammed their vehicle into him, leading to fatal injuries. He died on the spot.

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One suspect was arrested at the scene, but three others fled; a search operation is underway to apprehend them.

Authorities are probing the vehicle to confirm its use in illegal cattle transport.

The killing has sparked tension nearby, with residents voicing grief and outrage.

Following tensions and protests, UP CM Yogi Adityanath has taken swift note of the vigilante's death, directing strict action against perpetrators.

Chandrashekhar was known among certain groups in the Braj region for his involvement in cow protection activities, and news of his death has led to a wave of mourning.

Senior police officers have reached the spot and assured that strict action will be taken. Security has been tightened in and around the area to prevent any law-and-order issues.

Police continue investigating to confirm the timeline and identify all involved, urging locals to stay calm during legal proceedings.

The death marks another violent clash tied to alleged cattle smuggling and vigilante efforts across the state, underscoring confrontation risks.

(with IANS inputs)





