NewsIndiaUP CM Visit to Japan: Chief Minister shares his experience of 501 km/hour journey in Japanese train
UP CHIEF MINISTER YOGI ADITYANATH

UP CM Visit to Japan: Chief Minister shares his experience of 501 km/hour journey in Japanese train

Uttar Pradesh signed an MoU with Yamanashi, boosting cooperation in green hydrogen, industry, tourism and investment partnerships.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ritu Kumari|Last Updated: Feb 26, 2026, 04:52 PM IST|Source: Bureau
UP CM Visit to Japan: Chief Minister shares his experience of 501 km/hour journey in Japanese trainImage Credit: ( IANS )

UP CM Visit to Japan: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath shared the joy of travelling at 501 km/hour in a Japanese train with citizens, officials said on Thursday. 

Taking to X, he shared the visuals of the onboard speed display, with photos of train crossing 501 km/hour speed. The CM also said, "You can see that i was travelling at 501 km/h. Experienced Japan’s advanced SCMAGLEV train in Yamanashi, a next-generation high-speed system that reaches speeds of up to 500 km/h and represents the future of clean, efficient and precision mobility.”

“The journey was exceptionally smooth and impressively steady, even at very high speeds, showcasing Japan’s dedication to cutting-edge innovation and world-class infrastructure,” CM Adityanath said while commending the Japanese technology. “When progress moves this fast, the future no longer feels distant, it feels within reach.”

Mount Fuji visit highlights cultural connect

Along with sharing her Japan's experience, the chief minister also shared photos of Mount Fuji. In an another post on X, he said, "The Chief Minister also posted photographs of Mount Fuji, describing Japan’s tallest mountain and UNESCO World Heritage site as an enduring emblem of resilience, discipline and spiritual harmony. Calling it a reflection of Japan’s rich cultural legacy and natural grandeur, he said he felt fortunate to see the iconic peak on a clear, sunny day. “Thank you, Japan,” he added.

Warm interaction with students in Yamanashi

The Chief minister was also greeted by students in Yamanashi. Delighted by the interaction with young students, The CM wrote on his X handle, "I had the opportunity to meet young students in Yamanashi, Japan, and was truly touched by their warmth, discipline and vibrant enthusiasm. Their curiosity and genuine affection highlight the strong cultural bond shared by our two countries. I extend my heartfelt blessings to these bright young learners and wish them a future marked by wisdom, integrity and success."

UP, Yamanashi sign MoU to boost strategic ties

During his visit to Yamanashi Prefecture, the Chief Minister met Governor Kotaro Nagasaki to discuss ways to deepen ties between Uttar Pradesh and Yamanashi and move toward a more strategic partnership.

Sharing details on social media, he said an MoU had been signed to expand cooperation in sectors such as industry, tourism and vocational training, with particular emphasis on Green Hydrogen, clean energy innovation and technology sharing.

He noted that Uttar Pradesh is working to develop IIT Kanpur as a Centre of Excellence for Green Hydrogen, a step aimed at strengthening energy self-reliance and advancing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s broader vision of sustainable development.

Investment Push: 200 CEOs delegation expected in August

The Chief Minister also welcomed the Governor’s proposal to bring a delegation of 200 CEOs to Uttar Pradesh in August, saying the visit would give a fresh push to industrial collaboration and investment.

Highlighting the state’s advantages, he said Uttar Pradesh offers scale, skilled manpower and speed, supported by robust infrastructure, facilitation through Invest UP’s dedicated Japan Desk, and the proposed Japan Industrial Township in YEIDA.

