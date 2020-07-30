हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ayodhya

UP CM Yogi Adityanath directs police to remain on alert ahead of August 5 Ram temple 'bhoomi pujan' ceremony

Ahead of the bhoomi pujan event for the construction of Lord Ram temple in Ayodhya on August 5, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath instructed the police to be vigilant in every district. 

Ayodhya: Ahead of the bhoomi pujan event for the construction of Lord Ram temple in Ayodhya on August 5, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath instructed the police to be vigilant in every district. 

While holding a security meeting today with the top officials, Adityanath instructed police officers to make tighter security arrangements..

According to reports, instructions have been given to keep a close watch on the anti-social elements to prevent them from creating any mischief.

Also, the officers were reminded that strict protocols of COVID-19 should be followed.

On August 5, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. 

Earlier, on Saturday CM Adityanath had vitied Ayodhya to review the preparations for the 'bhoomi pujan' at the Ram Janmabhoomi premises. The Chief Minister offered prayers to Lord Ram at Ram Janmabhoomi site. 

Meanwhile, on Tuesday it was reported that Pakistani spy agency ISI is planning to carry out a terrorist attack in Ram Janmabhoomi in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on August 15.

According to intelligence agency R&AW, the ISI was training Lashkar and Jaish terrorists in Afghanistan to launch the attack.

Security personnel are on tight vigil to keep a check on the activities in Delhi, Ayodhya, and Kashmir.

