Uttar Pradesh

UP CM Yogi Adityanath-led government allots 1000 acre land for India's biggest film city in Gautam Buddh Nagar

As per reports, there is a plan to establish the film city in Sector-21 of Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development's area.

Noida: Two days after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's announcement to set up country's "biggest and most beautiful" film city in Gautam Buddh Nagar, the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has sent the proposal of the establishment of the film city to the state government on Sunday (September 20, 2020).

CM Yogi Adityanath had instructed officials to search for suitable land in or around Noida, Greater Noida or Yamuna Expressway and prepare an action plan.

During a meeting to review development projects of the Meerut Division on Friday, the CM had said that he is going to bring film city to Noida and Greater Noida. 

While the YEIDA has already sent its proposal, the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority will now likely send the second proposal to the state government by Monday. 

Also read | Kangana Ranaut applauds UP CM Yogi Adityanath for announcing 'biggest film city' in Noida
 

As per reports, there is a plan to establish the film city in Sector-21 of Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development's area, for which, around 1000 acre land has been made available and 780 acres of Industrial area has been proposed. 

The location has been chosen as it's situated along the Yamuna expressway and is around 6 km from to be constructed Noida International Airport in Jewar and is well connected with the rail. It is also close to the Eastern Peripheral Expressway and is nearby India's only Formula One track, the Gautam Buddha International Circuit.

India, China to hold sixth Crops Commander-level meet on Monday, MEA official to be present
