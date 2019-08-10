close

UP CM Yogi Adityanath to go on 2-day visit to Russia on Saturday

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is all set to embark on a two-day visit to Russia today. On his two-day tour, he will be accompanied by delegations from Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, and Assam.

From the Centre, a high-level delegation led by the Union Commerce and Industry Ministry is also scheduled to visit Vladivostok city from August 12-13. During the visit, India-Russia cooperation in various sectors will be on the agenda for discussions.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister is expected to sign MoU pertaining to food processing, irrigation, agriculture and power sectors.

Besides, India and Russian entrepreneurs will also hold six business sessions on together. The Russia visit of Adityanath comes days after the recently concluded second edition of the UP investor`s summit. The state also plans to host a global investors summit next year.
 

Yogi Adityanath Russia Uttar Pradesh UP CM
