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UP: CM Yogi orders crackdown on basement coaching centres following Lucknow fire tragedy

The state government has directed district administrations to conduct a comprehensive survey of coaching centres across Uttar Pradesh and identify institutions operating without mandatory registration under the Uttar Pradesh Coaching Regulation Act, 2002. 

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jun 24, 2026, 11:46 AM IST|Updated: Jun 24, 2026, 11:47 AM IST
UP: CM Yogi orders crackdown on basement coaching centres following Lucknow fire tragedy

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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