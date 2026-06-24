/UP: CM Yogi orders crackdown on basement coaching centres following Lucknow fire tragedy

In the wake of the devastating fire at a coaching centre in Lucknow's Aliganj area that claimed 15 lives, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered a statewide crackdown on coaching institutes operating in violation of safety norms, particularly those functioning in basements and unauthorised commercial spaces.
The state government has directed district administrations to conduct a comprehensive survey of coaching centres across Uttar Pradesh and identify institutions operating without mandatory registration under the Uttar Pradesh Coaching Regulation Act, 2002.
Authorities have also been asked to inspect registered institutes for compliance with fire safety, electrical safety, emergency preparedness and building regulations.
The move comes a day after a massive fire engulfed a three-storey commercial building in Lucknow's Aliganj locality, killing 15 people, most of them students attending classes at an animation training centre.
Several others sustained injuries in the incident.
According to state officials, district magistrates have been instructed to prepare a detailed list of all coaching institutes operating in their jurisdictions.
Institutions found functioning without registration or violating prescribed safety standards will face strict action under the law.
Higher Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyay said the government is committed to ensuring discipline, transparency and accountability in the education sector.
He emphasised that student safety remains the top priority and that negligence in adhering to safety norms will not be tolerated.
The inspections will cover structural safety, fire-fighting equipment, electrical installations, emergency exits and overall infrastructure arrangements.
Special attention is expected to be given to coaching centres operating in basements, congested commercial buildings and other high-risk locations.
The crackdown has already resulted in action against more than 100 coaching institutes across the state for operating without necessary approvals or failing to meet safety requirements, according to reports.
Authorities have indicated that the drive will continue until all coaching centres comply with regulatory norms.
Officials have also been directed to conduct regular inspections of coaching institutes to ensure continued compliance with safety and administrative standards.
A letter issued by the Higher Education Department has asked district authorities to identify illegal institutions and strengthen enforcement mechanisms.
Following the tragedy, the chief minister ordered the formation of a two-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the cause of the fire and identify lapses that may have contributed to the disaster.
The SIT has been asked to submit its report within seven days.
Four people have been arrested in connection with the incident, while four government officials from different departments have been suspended over alleged negligence.
The Lucknow Development Authority has also initiated action regarding the building where the fire occurred, citing construction and regulatory violations.
The Uttar Pradesh government said the objective of the statewide drive is to create a safe and reliable educational environment for students preparing for higher education and competitive examinations.
The administration has reiterated that coaching institutes must comply with all prescribed norms to ensure that such incidents do not recur.
The Lucknow tragedy has once again brought attention to safety concerns in privately operated coaching centres, particularly those functioning in crowded commercial complexes and basement spaces.
Education experts and parents have welcomed the government's decision, calling for stricter monitoring of institutions attended by thousands of students every day.
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