UP: Couple die after killing their 3 children, note and suicide video recovered

UP: A disturbing scene unfolded in a village in Mathura on Tuesday, where five members of a family were found dead inside their home. A video purportedly recorded by the father before his death and a message written on a wall have led police to suspect a case of mass suicide. The tragedy came to light after neighbours, concerned that the family had not responded since morning, forced their way into the house.

The deceased have been identified as Manish Kumar (35), his wife Seema (around 32), and their three children Honey (8), Priyanshi (5) and Prateek (3). According to a relative, Manish and Seema were married in 2018.

Initial suspicion was that the family may have consumed poison mixed in milk, as glasses were found near the bodies. However, post-mortem findings later ruled this out. Senior Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar said Manish died due to electrocution, his wife by hanging, and the three children due to strangulation.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Mathura, Uttar Pradesh: Panic gripped Khapparpur village under the Mahavan police station area after the bodies of a husband, wife, and their three minor children were found inside their home on Tuesday morning.



SSP Shlok Kumar says, "Questioning of family members and villagers… pic.twitter.com/H11hafhthW — IANS (@ians_india) February 10, 2026

Police said alarm was raised when villagers noticed the children had not come out to play. When Manish’s brother peered through a window and saw no movement, he broke through a wall to gain entry. Inside, all five were found unresponsive in a room.

Investigators recovered a video in which Manish claimed that the family had taken the step of their own will and that no one should be harassed. He stated that he had been under distress and urged police not to trouble anyone. He also referred to the recent sale of a plot of land for Rs 12 lakh, clarifying that the buyer was not to be blamed.

A note written on a wall read, “We, Manish and Seema, died on our own will.” A diary entry found at the house further reinforced the suspicion that the deaths were self-inflicted. Police said the matter remains under investigation.

(Discussions on suicides can be triggering for some. But suicides are preventable. If you are looking for help, some suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-40769002 from Sanjivini (Delhi-based, 10 am - 5.30 pm) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based, 8 am - 10 pm), ‪+91 9999666555‬ from Vandrevala Foundation (Mumbai-based, 24x7).