UP Dowry Murder: Young Son Witnesses Crime, Two Arrests So Far | Top Points

In a spine-chilling incident, a woman was allegedly beaten and then set on fire by her husband, Vipin Bhati, and in-laws in the Kasna police station area of Greater Noida. Meanwhile, the family of the deceased has alleged also that the man and his parents would frequently torture the woman for dowry.

The father of the deceased has claimed that the mother-in-law poured kerosene while Vipin set Nikki on fire.

ANI quoted him as saying, "They kept asking for dowry; now their demands have been met. I just married my daughter as per tradition. Their dowry demands have been met now that my daughter has died. They demanded a car and tortured my daughter for that."

He also said that she had 70 percent burns and was pronounced dead at the Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi. Nikki's family also held a protest outside the Kasana Police station, demanding justice.

Here are the top updates from the Nikki murder case:

1- "That person is neither man nor human; he is a butcher. We once brought her home because of all this domestic violence, but because of societal pressure, they came and took her back on the promise of not repeating this. It continued. Now they have got what they wanted," the father of the victim revealed.

2- The incident was reportedly witnessed by her young son, who saw his father and grandmother thrashing and then burning his mother alive.

According to IANS, her son, who witnessed the ordeal, recalled, "They first put something on Mumma. Then they slapped her. After this, they set her on fire using a lighter."

3- Victim's elder sister Kanchan, who was also married into the same family, alleged that Nikki was murdered because she could not fulfil the in-laws' demand for Rs. 36 lakh as dowry. She further said that she witnessed her sister being burned alive.

Based on Kanchan's complaint, a case has been registered against Nikki's husband, brother-in-law, Rohit Bhati, mother-in-law, Daya, and father-in-law, Satveer.

4- Vipin was on Sunday brought to a hospital in Greater Noida on Sunday for treatment after being shot in the leg during an encounter with Uttar Pradesh police.

5- Vipin told ANI from the hospital bed, "I have no remorse. I haven't killed her. She died on her own. Husbands and wives often have fights; it is very common."

6- Later in the evening, Nikki's mother-in-law was arrested, marking the second arrest in the murder case.

7- Subsequently, the accused husband was sent to judicial custody for 14 days.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) in a post on X informed that they have taken suo motu cognizance of the murder of a Nikki.

(with agencies' inputs)