/Opinion | The unease within: Muslim Gen-Z challenges SP-Congress – demanding fair share, not just anti-BJP votes

Muslims constitute nearly 20 per cent of Uttar Pradesh’s population. Against this backdrop, it is only natural for Muslim Gen-Z to ask how much actual participation an community of this size enjoys in the Assembly, Parliament, party organizations and key decision-making processes. This is exactly where the gap between the old politics and the new becomes visible. On social media, a section of Muslim Gen-Z is steadily raising the question: the community has consistently stood with the SP and the Congress in the state’s politics, yet what justice have these parties rendered in return? Do they occupy high offices? Do these parties truly raise issues of their rights? Or are they merely used as a vote bank?