/Opinion | The unease within: Muslim Gen-Z challenges SP-Congress – demanding fair share, not just anti-BJP votes

By Dr. Abhay Pandey
With the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections drawing closer, a subtle yet significant shift is becoming visible alongside the familiar caste equations. This change is driven neither by any new political alliance nor by a fresh electoral formula, but by the evolving political consciousness of the Muslim community's new generation—Gen-Z.
For long, the Muslim vote in Uttar Pradesh has been regarded as a rock-solid base for the Samajwadi Party. The Congress, too, has continued to treat the Muslim community as part of its traditional social support. Election after election, both parties have sought to keep Muslim voters on their side by presenting themselves as the strongest political alternative against the BJP.
But the question is no longer the same. The question is no longer merely, "Which way will the Muslim vote go?" The question now is, will Muslim Gen-Z accept the old political arithmetic in the same unquestioning manner as previous generations did? It is precisely this shift that could emerge as the biggest challenge for the SP and the Congress ahead of 2027. For the new generation is no longer asking only whom to defeat; it is also asking, “What have we received, and what is our share?”
Perhaps the most pointed question now circulating among the Muslim community’s younger generation is this: if political parties consider them such a critical part of their social coalition, then *how much is their share in political representation?
Muslims constitute nearly 20 per cent of Uttar Pradesh’s population. Against this backdrop, it is only natural for Muslim Gen-Z to ask how much actual participation an community of this size enjoys in the Assembly, Parliament, party organizations and key decision-making processes. This is exactly where the gap between the old politics and the new becomes visible. On social media, a section of Muslim Gen-Z is steadily raising the question: the community has consistently stood with the SP and the Congress in the state’s politics, yet what justice have these parties rendered in return? Do they occupy high offices? Do these parties truly raise issues of their rights? Or are they merely used as a vote bank?
In other words, the question is no longer confined to “whom to defeat?” Muslim Gen-Z has moved beyond that old frame. Its straightforward logic is that their vote bank has always been mobilized around the single agenda of whom to stop. Put simply: we must defeat the BJP; therefore, we must vote for the SP or the Congress.
But Gen-Z is now persistently asking on social media— “What will we get? What will be our share? How many leaders from our community will rise to positions of leadership?” It is this very shift that is causing discomfort within the SP and the Congress.
For long, a settled political assumption has held that at election time the Muslim vote consolidates behind one party solely to keep the BJP at bay. With the arrival of Gen-Z, that assumption is under serious challenge.
This generation has grown up in the age of social media and digital information. It listens to leaders’ speeches, examines their past statements, scrutinizes candidates’ records, and compares the policies of different parties. More importantly, this generation is far more conscious of its rights than earlier cohorts.
It no longer asks merely who is speaking in its favour. It also asks who is prepared to grant real political share and agency. Therefore, the mere claim that “only we can stop the BJP” may no longer constitute a sufficient political argument for the new generation. For a generation that can access a leader’s speeches and old statements within seconds, securing long-term support by offering only a political fear or a single alternative will not be easy.
It would be a mistake to view Muslim Gen-Z solely through the prism of Muslim identity. These young people speak of education, employment, competitive examinations, enterprise, digital opportunities, security, and dignity in the same manner as any other youth.
Their identity matters, yet their politics is not confined to identity alone. They want their rights, they want their voice, and they want a share in their own future. This is why the gap between traditional vote-bank politics and Gen-Z’s political outlook is steadily widening. In the old politics, a community was treated as a ready-made electoral bloc from which collective support could be expected. The new generation, however, is asking, if we are a community, why is leadership not emerging from within us?
This is where the real challenge begins. For any political party, the most comfortable situation is when its social base continues to function as a permanently supportive bloc. But the moment that same bloc begins to ask questions, demand an account of its rights and insist on representation, the entire political arithmetic changes.
The shifting political consciousness of Muslim Gen-Z can also be understood in the light of recent student and youth movements. The participation of young people in these agitations has made one thing clear: *the new generation is not taking to the streets as a permanent cadre of any political party. It is mobilizing on the basis of issues.*
If education concerns someone, they raise their voice for it. If employment is the pressing question, they protest for it. Wherever questions of rights and representation arise, the youth assert themselves. In short, Gen-Z cannot be understood simply in terms of being “with” or “against” any particular party.
Social media has transformed the very architecture of politics. Earlier, a voter had limited sources of political information. Today a young person can listen to a leader’s speech, examine past statements, discuss a candidate’s politics, and compare the claims of different parties. That is why treating Muslim Gen-Z as the permanent vote bank of any single party could prove risky for both the SP and the Congress.
Leaders such as Asaduddin Owaisi have repeatedly taken the SP and the Congress to task, asking why the Muslim community in Uttar Pradesh remains confined to the role of spreading carpets and mobilising crowds. These questions resonate with a section of Muslim Gen-Z. Consequently, this generation is now demanding representation proportionate to its population. It is asking: if its vote is so crucial, why is the community’s political voice not correspondingly strong? This is the reason that questions—and even resentment—towards the SP and the Congress are now emerging from within the Muslim community itself.
(The views expressed in this article are solely those of the author. They do not necessarily reflect the position of Zee News or the organisation as a whole.)
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