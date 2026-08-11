Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Opinion | The unease within: Muslim Gen-Z challenges SP-Congress – demanding fair share, not just anti-BJP votes

Opinion | The unease within: Muslim Gen-Z challenges SP-Congress – demanding fair share, not just anti-BJP votes

Moving past traditional communal arithmetic, Muslim Gen-Z is actively questioning the long-standing assumption that their support belongs automatically to the Samajwadi Party or Congress.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 11, 2026, 08:20 PM IST|Updated: Aug 11, 2026, 08:35 PM IST
Opinion | The unease within: Muslim Gen-Z challenges SP-Congress – demanding fair share, not just anti-BJP votes
Image Credit: The unease within: Muslim Gen-Z challenges SP-Congress.

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Opinion | The unease within: Muslim Gen-Z challenges SP-Congress – demanding fair share, not just anti-BJP votes
2
3
4
5