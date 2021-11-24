हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
UP elections

UP Elections: Rs 25 lakh to kin of all farmers who died during protests, says Akhilesh Yadav

The Samajwadi Party has extended support to the farmers' movement against the three farm laws.

File Photo

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday said if his party comes to power in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly election, the state government would give Rs 25 lakh each to families of all farmers who died during the farm laws agitation.

"The life of a farmer is priceless because he grows foodgrains for others," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

"We promise that in 2022, as soon as the Samajwadi Party government comes to power, farmers who died during the agitation against farm laws will be given a 'Kisan Shahadat Samman Rashi' of Rs 25 lakh," Yadav added.

The Samajwadi Party has extended support to the farmers' movement against the three farm laws.

UP electionsAkhilesh YadavSamajwadi Partyfarmers' protests
