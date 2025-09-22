UP Erases Caste Markers From Police And Public Spaces

Acting on the directives of the Allahabad High Court, the Uttar Pradesh government on Monday ordered a complete ban on caste-based references in police records and at public places to end caste discrimination in the state.

Chief Secretary Deepak Kumar issued instructions to all departments, directing that caste will no longer be mentioned in First Information Reports (FIRs), arrest memos, or other police documents. Instead, the names of parents will be used for identification purposes.

The order further directs that caste symbols, slogans, and references displayed on police station noticeboards, vehicles, or signboards must be removed immediately.

Additionally, caste-based rallies have been prohibited across the state, with law enforcement tasked to ensure strict monitoring of social media platforms to prevent violations.

However, the government has clarified that exemptions will apply in cases filed under the Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, where identifying caste remains a necessary legal requirement.

To implement the High Court's directive effectively, amendments will be made in Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and police manuals. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a Janta Darshan in Gorakhpur today.

