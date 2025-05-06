UP Farmer Wakes Up 'Richer' Than Ambani, Musk, Bezos: Bank Balance Shows Mysterious 36-Digit Fortune

A surprising incident surfaced from Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras, where a man in a remote village was left in absolute disbelief after his account showed a bank balance comprising 36 digits.

The incident happened in April; Ajit’s account was debited twice for Rs 1,800 and Rs 1,400, respectively, the same day, according to an NDTV report.

What happened the very next day not only left Ajit and his family in shock but also took his entire village by surprise. The NDTV report stated that his bank balance on April 25 reflected a whopping Rs 1,00,13,56,00,00,01,39,54,21,00,23,56,00,00,01,39,542. This huge amount is easily more than many billionaires like Elon Musk and Mukesh Ambani.

At first, Ajit and his wife saw the funny side of the incident and confessed that they were filled with happiness on seeing such an amount of money. However, their joy and glitter soon ended after they were engulfed by the fear of being targeted by fraudsters.

Ajit reached out to the banking merchant who told him that the credit was a technical glitch that was tracked to a branch in Jammu and Kashmir, the NDTV report stated.

When the problem was not solved and the same amount continued to reflect, he approached the police, who suggested he submit another application to the cybercrime division, the report stated. Ajit, whose account is now frozen following this incident, is now left worried about being defrauded.

The figure was beyond counting for Ajit, whose bank balance stood much higher than the net worth of the world's richest man and SpaceX CEO, pegged at Rs 2,84,17,69,27,10,400 by the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, a 14-digit figure.