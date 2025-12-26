UP Weather Update: Red & Orange Alerts Issued For 45 Districts; Severe Cold Day Warning For Eastern UP

All of Uttar Pradesh became paralysed on Friday as a massive blanket of "very dense" fog engulfed the state. The India Meteorological Department has issued a Red Alert in 24 districts, forecasting that visibility could drop to less than 50 meters, with “zero visibility” already reported in some areas during early morning hours.

Because of the bone-freezing cold, coupled with dense fog, transport has been affected on the roads, with major highways like the Purvanchal Expressway and Agra-Lucknow Expressway having vehicles crawling at a pace slower than a tortoise, with hazard lights on.

Warning Alert: Districts And Low Visibility Below 50m

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The IMD has shortlisted the following districts for a Red Alert, warning citizens against unnecessary movement during the late night and early morning period:

Important Cities: Ayodhya, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Kanpur, Bare

Other Districts: Ambedkar Nagar, Amethi, Azamgarh, Bahraich, Barabanki, Deoria, Jaunpur, Kaushambi, Kushinagar, Maharajganj, Mirzap

Orange Alert

Visibility Range: 50 meters to 200 meters

Orange alert is also ongoing in 21 other districts, including the capital of the state, which is Lucknow. Dense fog conditions have been forecast by IMD in these districts, where fog is expected to linger for at least 48 hours.

Train and Air Travel Disrupted

The 'zero visibility' conditions have had a cascading effect on the schedule of Indian Railways. Many trains on various routes, such as Delhi-Howrah and Delhi-Varanasi, are running late by 4 to 10 hours.

The airport authorities in Lucknow and Varanasi are also warning of a possible delay in flights or diversion in case the fog does not clear by mid-morning. It is recommended to check the status of your flight/train before leaving.

'Severe Cold Day' Warning

The Met department has also issued forecasts of "cold day to severe cold day" conditions in the eastern parts of Uttar Pradesh too.

As the sun will be hidden behind thick fog/smoke, the day temperatures are likely to be 4.5° to 6.4° below the normal colder conditions amid the winters.

ALSO READ | Indian Student Shivank Avasthi Shot Dead Near University of Toronto; Indian Consulate Expresses 'Deep Anguish'