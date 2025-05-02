UP Government Crackdown on Illegal Religious Structures Along Nepal Border

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday continued its crackdown on madrasas, mosques, and other religious structures allegedly constructed illegally in districts along the Nepal border, with joint teams of the police and Revenue Department conducting raids at multiple locations to identify and remove encroachments.

According to The Indian Express, the Yogi government stated that madrasas operating without recognition and in violation of established norms are being sealed, while unauthorized religious structures built on government land are being demolished. As part of this ongoing campaign, hundreds of illegal constructions have already been targeted.

The government emphasised that the drive reflects its zero-tolerance policy toward unlawful encroachments and unregulated religious structures.

Earlier, the UP government carried out an encroachment removal campaign in several districts along the India-Nepal border across the state, taking action against more than 250 illegal constructions.

According to the statement, the drive targeted unauthorised constructions and religious institutions and focused on areas within a 10-15 km radius of the border.

Action was taken also against 89 illegal encroachers in Bahraich and 119 illegal constructions in Shravasti, additionally, 17 unauthorised madrasas were identified and addressed in the process.

In Siddharthnagar district, 11 illegal structures were removed, while in Maharajganj, action was taken against 19 encroachments. Meanwhile, in Balrampur, seven encroachments on government land were identified; two were removed voluntarily, and action is ongoing against the remaining five, the government said.

(With ANI reported)