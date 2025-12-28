Advertisement
UP Govt Chaupals Push 'Ji Ram Ji' Benefits: Village-Level Drive Launched To Boost Awareness

The Uttar Pradesh government has launched a major initiative to strengthen employment opportunities and improve awareness of welfare schemes at the village level.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 28, 2025, 11:42 AM IST
UP Govt Chaupals Push 'Ji Ram Ji' Benefits: Village-Level Drive Launched To Boost Awareness

The Uttar Pradesh government has launched a major initiative to strengthen employment opportunities and improve awareness of welfare schemes at the village level. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, special village meetings, known as Chaupals, are being organised across the state to ensure that information about the benefits of 'Ji Ram Ji' schemes reaches every household.

The initiative aims to create job opportunities, improve livelihoods, and connect people directly with government benefits through a structured and transparent approach.

Chaupals to Reach Every Household

As part of the programme, Chaupals will be organised in every village of Uttar Pradesh. These gatherings will serve as platforms to inform residents about various government schemes related to employment, skill development and welfare. Posters, banners and informational material will be displayed at village panchayat offices, government buildings and public spaces to increase awareness.

Officials said that the goal is to ensure that no eligible person is left unaware of the schemes meant for their benefit.

Direct Interaction With Officials

During the Chaupals, officials from different departments, along with village heads and public representatives, will interact directly with villagers. They will explain eligibility criteria, application processes and required documents in simple language. Residents will also be able to raise concerns and seek solutions on the spot.

The government believes that this direct communication model will improve transparency and help ensure that benefits reach the intended beneficiaries without delay.

Focus on Employment and Development

The initiative places strong emphasis on employment generation and skill development. According to officials, the objective is to ensure that every family has access to livelihood opportunities and that rural youth are connected with skill-based programmes.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to ensure effective implementation of the scheme, stating that true development is possible only when villages are empowered. The government plans to monitor the programme closely to ensure its successful execution across the state.

Through this effort, the Uttar Pradesh government aims to strengthen grassroots governance and bring development directly to the people.

