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NewsIndiaNoida protest update: UP government committee holds late-night talks over Rs 20,000 minimum wage demand
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Noida protest update: UP government committee holds late-night talks over Rs 20,000 minimum wage demand

Following a directive from CM Yogi Adityanath, a high-level committee held marathon late-night talks in Greater Noida to resolve industrial unrest. Workers are demanding a wage revision to Rs 20,000, weekly days off, and stricter labour law enforcement.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Apr 14, 2026, 06:57 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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Noida protest update: UP government committee holds late-night talks over Rs 20,000 minimum wage demandVehicles parked outside and inside Vipul Service Motors in Sector 63, J Block area were set on fire during a violent workers' protest over salary hike demands, in Noida district of Uttar Pradesh. (PHOTO: IANS)

In a high-pressure bid to stop escalating industrial unrest in Gautam Buddh Nagar, a government-appointed high-level committee met with labour representatives from Greater Noida for all-night discussions. The negotiations lasted until the early hours of Tuesday after massive demonstrations from workers at industrial locations throughout the region forced the Uttar Pradesh state government to intervene.

The government steps in after the CM ordered it

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath quickly directed the committee to form yesterday (Monday). The committee is chaired by the Industrial Development Commissioner and includes senior government officials from the MSME and labour departments. The committee's responsibility is to look into the complaints of thousands of workers and to help restore industrial peace in a crucial manufacturing district in Northern India.

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Key demands: Fair pay & dignity

The labour group has presented a very detailed request list to the committee, but they are mostly focused on the widening gap between what they currently receive in wages and the high cost of living in the NCR markets.

Revising wages: Workers are protesting to increase their current salaries, which are between £10,000 - £15,000/month, to a minimum wage of £18,000 - £20,000/month, citing the higher wage scales provided in their neighbouring state of Haryana.

Week offs and overtime: Workers have raised concerns about no guaranteed rest periods. Workers have asked for strict compliance with the law regarding double time pay.

Respect at work: Employees indicated they would like to see better workplace conditions beyond meeting their financial needs. Respect in the workplace is required in making sure all workers receive fair wages and safe working conditions.

Focused attention on labour laws

District Magistrate Medha Roopam stated that her administration will be relying on open dialogue to settle disputes. In addition to working wages, there have been many non-compliance issues regarding current labour law implementation as well as job security concerns.

Once the committee reaches an agreement on how best to resolve these issues, it will provide a written recommendation to the state government. While representation from many industrial units has been well represented in consultations, the committee has taken significant measures to ensure that input from all affected parties (not just union members) is included in the discussions.

An urgent call for order in face of dialogue

District officials have made a strong appeal to workers for them to not fall into a trap of rumour or cause unrest for the workers. They also want workers to know that their interests will be respected when the process is completed.

ALSO READ | Noida factory unrest: Why industry workers are on the streets — Haryana factor and key demands explained

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