UP Govt Orders Strict OBC-SC-ST Reservation In All Jobs - Check More Details

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday issued a formal directive mandating the strict enforcement of reservation in all state government recruitments.

The order, issued under the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, emphasises that reservations for OBC, SC, ST, and EWS categories must be applied strictly in accordance with the rules.

All Additional Chief Secretaries and Principal Secretaries have been instructed to ensure compliance. The order, issued by Principal Secretary (Appointments and Personnel) M. Devaraj, also emphasises strict implementation of reservation for women, persons with disabilities, and ex-servicemen.

The government has made it clear that any failure to comply with the reservation provisions will not be tolerated.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday called for investment and the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in the state, stating that 2025 will be remembered for innovation in technology and data.

In an open letter to UP citizens, CM Yogi said that preparations are underway to establish 'AI City' in Lucknow and Noida. He added that 10 lakh citizens are receiving AI training under the 'AI Pragya' initiative.

In the letter shared on X, the Chief Minister said, "This is the time to enter the English year 2026. The year 2025 will be remembered for establishing new benchmarks of innovation in technology, AI, and data. Uttar Pradesh is forging new standards of forward-looking development. The reign of good governance in the state has empowered 'Brand UP' across the world. Uttar Pradesh has now become a state of trust for investors."

"Preparations are underway to establish 'AI City' in Lucknow and Noida. A semiconductor unit is being constructed in Jewar at a cost of Rs 3,700 crore. The success of the data centre policy, made with the focus on 'Swadeshi Centre' and secure data, is beginning to be seen. Commercial use of five hyperscale data centre parks has begun. The target is to invest Rs 30,000 crore in the data centre sector," CM Yogi added.