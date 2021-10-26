UP govt withdraws 3 lakh cases related to violation COVID-19 guidelines

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday (October 26) withdrew about three lakh cases related to violation of COVID-19 guidelines in the state.

A statement from the Principal Secretary of the UP government noted that several COVID-related restrictions were implanted in accordance with various orders issued by the Centre and the state at different points in time in the last year and a half.

Accordingly, several cases were filed under the Disaster Management Act, Epidemic Diseases Act, IPC Section 188 and other laws.

“Such cases registered under Disaster Management Act, Epidemic Diseases Act, IPC Sec 188 and other less grave sections to be withdrawn,” the government said.

Meanwhile, the number of new COVID cases has sharply declined in the state. Most of the restrictions placed on movement and other activities have been relaxed.

The state government last week ended the night curfew in view of the decline in fresh cases.

