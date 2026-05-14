UP goes hybrid: CM Yogi unveils 2-day work-from-home policy, 24°C–26°C limit for office ACs

UP goes hybrid: With the objective of redefining work culture and fostering energy conservation, Yogi Adityanath has introduced many new guidelines for government offices and their officials. In order to enhance efficiency, save on cost, and implement a modern work model, the following measures have been taken.

Limits set on air conditioner temperature and optimisation of resources

To discourage the consumption of excessive power, the new guideline has stipulated that the temperature of AC in all government offices, including the Secretariat and Directorate offices, should be kept between 24°C and 26°C.

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Apart from air conditioning, there should be optimal use of all administrative resources, which implies that elevators should be used sparingly and all the other facilities should be utilized in an environment-friendly manner.

Work From Home and modernisation of administration

To keep up with the changing times, CM Yogi Adityanath has requested the institutions having a manpower of more than 50 people to incorporate a work-from-home system for two days in a week. Apart from this, the new initiative in administration includes:

Hybrid meetings: Inter-district meetings, trainings, and committee meetings will take place through hybrid or virtual methods.

Use of digital tools: Extensive use of digital or virtual methods to reduce travel and physical documentation.

Leading from the top: Public transportation for ministers

The Chief Minister has urged his ministerial council to set examples regarding sustainable lifestyles. It has been proposed that ministers should resort to public transport systems, such as Metro, buses, e-rickshaws, or carpooling at least once a week. In addition, it has been recommended to cut down on the official fleet of vehicles by 50 percent to conserve fuel and save government expenditures.

Foreign travel and fuel consumption restrictions

Chief Minister Yogi has temporarily restricted his cabinet members from traveling abroad. The government officials and ministers have been instructed not to make any foreign visits in the next six months, except where necessary. Quoting national responsibility to conserve fuel and energy, the Chief Minister emphasised the importance of minimizing consumption of diesel and petrol fuel, especially in today’s economic environment.

Campaigning for solar power and renewable fuels

The state government will launch a big campaign to promote the use of solar power in all government offices, colonies, schools, and colleges. Apart from this, other energy-related campaigns include:

Electric vehicles: Formulation of a new policy for promoting EVs in order to combat pollution.

Preference for PNG over LPG: Directives for prioritising PNG connections over LPG cylinders among households and institutions.

Rainwater harvesting: An appeal for making rainwater harvesting a widespread practice throughout the state.

Supporting vocal for local campaign

The Chief Minister requested simple social functions, saying that marriages should take place locally so that small industries can get business. Under the ‘Vocal for Local’ initiative, the ministerial officers have been advised that their gifts or mementoes would be only those produced in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

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