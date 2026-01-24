UP has transformed from sick state to India’s growth engine: CM Yogi Adityanath on Uttar Pradesh Day

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday extended heartfelt congratulations to the people of the state on the occasion of Uttar Pradesh Day, asserting that the state of infinite possibilities has broken the shackles of struggle and policy apathy to emerge as the growth engine of India’s development.

The Chief Minister shared a video message on social media platform X, addressing the people of the state and highlighting the transformation Uttar Pradesh has witnessed in recent years.

“Hello, my sisters and brothers of Uttar Pradesh. Heartiest congratulations to all of you on Uttar Pradesh Day. Our state of infinite possibilities has today broken the shackles of struggle and policy apathy and transformed from a sick state into the growth engine of India’s development,” he said.

In the video, CM Yogi underlined the rich cultural and spiritual heritage of the state, saying Uttar Pradesh has always been the centre of culture, literature, music, art and spiritual consciousness.

“The dignity of Ayodhya, the eternal consciousness of Kashi and the devotion of Braj Dham have given a new direction to India’s cultural awakening,” he said, adding that the state continues to guide the nation’s cultural consciousness.

Highlighting governance reforms, the Chief Minister said that strict determination and effective administration have helped establish law and order in the state. He pointed out that initiatives such as MSME promotion, labour reforms, deregulation, skill development, startups and the One District One Product (ODOP) scheme have taken Uttar Pradesh from the local to the global stage while significantly boosting employment opportunities.

Referring to women empowerment initiatives, CM Yogi said women’s participation in the workforce has increased substantially. He also noted that the expansion of medical infrastructure, health services and technology has made healthcare more accessible to the common people. “The incredible connectivity of jal, thal and nabh (waterways, roadways and airways) has opened new avenues for business opportunities,” he said.

The Chief Minister further said that from Ayodhya and Kashi to Sambhal, a golden chapter of cultural renaissance is being written in the state. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh has achieved a breakthrough by moving from a revenue deficit to a revenue surplus.

“From nuisance to celebration, the state has transformed in every aspect. This is the time to once again reaffirm our resolve for a Viksit Pradesh,” he added, extending his greetings to the people once again.

Uttar Pradesh has a rich and ancient history. It was recognised during the later Vedic age as Brahmarshi Desha or Madhya Desha. Many revered sages such as Bhardwaja, Gautam, Vashishtha, Vishwamitra and Valmiki flourished in this region, and several sacred texts of the Aryans were composed here. The two great Indian epics, the Ramayana and the Mahabharata, are believed to have been inspired by events and traditions associated with Uttar Pradesh.

In the sixth century BC, the state became closely associated with the emergence of Jainism and Buddhism. Lord Buddha delivered his first sermon at Sarnath, laying the foundation of Buddhism, and attained Mahaparinirvana at Kushinagar.

Cities such as Ayodhya, Prayag, Varanasi and Mathura emerged as prominent centres of learning. During the medieval period, Uttar Pradesh witnessed a synthesis of Hindu and Islamic cultures, with saints and poets like Ramananda, Kabir, Tulsidas and Surdas contributing immensely to the growth of Hindi and other Indian languages.

The state retained its intellectual prominence during British rule, when Agra and Oudh were merged to form the United Provinces of Agra and Oudh, later renamed the United Provinces. In January 1950, it was officially renamed Uttar Pradesh.

Geographically, Uttar Pradesh is bordered by Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh in the north, Haryana in the west, Madhya Pradesh in the south and Bihar in the east. The state is broadly divided into the Southern Hills and the fertile Gangetic Plain.

Today, Uttar Pradesh stands as India’s heartland, known for its immense spiritual significance, iconic monuments like the Taj Mahal, rich Mughal and Awadhi culture, diverse crafts such as chikankari and carpets, and its vibrant blend of ancient traditions and modern development.