Uttar Pradesh Grapples With Floods: IMD Red Alert Issued, Major Rivers Above Danger Mark | Check Latest Forecast

Uttar Pradesh is also struggling with the intense effect of heavy rains and overflowing rivers, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has already declared a red alert for heavy showers in a number of districts today, August 8. This is at a time when key rivers such as the Ganga, Yamuna, and Sharda, while receding from danger levels, are still flowing above danger levels in most places.

Due to the adverse weather forecast, all schools up to Class 8 in Lucknow have been directed to remain shut today. The Lucknow District Magistrate issued orders for government-aided private schools as well as those of different boards operating in the capital city.

Red Alert Issued For Multiple Districts

The IMD has issued a Red Alert for heavy rain specifically for districts such as Lucknow, Ayodhya, Barabanki, Gonda, Lakhimpur Kheri, Bahraich, and Amethi. People in these regions are warned to be on their guard, as relentless heavy rain may worsen the flood scenario.

Rivers Continue To Be Above Danger Mark

In a report by the State Flood Management Information System, as of Wednesday, the Ganga River was flowing above its danger mark at several places. These are Kachhla Bridge in Badaun and Ghazipur and Chhatnag and Phaphamau in Prayagraj, Ballia, Mirzapur, and Varanasi. While the level of the river was increasing at Kachhla Bridge and remained steady in Ghazipur, it was decreasing in Prayagraj (Chhatnag and Phaphamau), Ballia, Mirzapur, and Varanasi.

The Ghaghara River is also a concern as it's flowing above its danger mark in Ayodhya and at the Elgin Bridge at Barabanki. The water level is constantly increasing in Ayodhya but is steady at Elgin Bridge.

The Yamuna River at Naini, Prayagraj, has also reached above the red danger level but has now started retreating. Likewise, the Rapti River at Rapti Barrage in Bhinga and Shravasti is also approaching its danger level. The Sharda River at Pallia Kalan (Lakhimpur Kheri), which was flowing above its danger level, has also started retreating. But authorities are worried that today's prediction of heavy rain may turn the situation around and make it worse again.