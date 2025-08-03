UP Horror: 9-Year-Old Boy Killed By Relatives In 'Human Sacrifice' Ritual

In a deeply disturbing case from Uttar Pradesh’s Deoria district, a 9-year-old boy was allegedly killed by his own relatives as part of a black magic ritual, police said Saturday.

The victim, Aarush Gaur(9), had gone missing on April 17 from Patkhauli village under Bhaluwani Police Station. After an intensive investigation, police arrested four of his relatives, who have now confessed to the gruesome crime.

According to Superintendent of Police Vikrant Vir, the main accused, Jaiprakash Gaur, claimed during interrogation that his nephew, Indrajeet Kumar Gaur, believed his wife was "possessed" by a supernatural force. In a shocking turn, he was told that a human sacrifice was needed to cure her.

Following this advice, Indrajeet gave Rs 50,000 to his relative Ramashankar (alias Shankar Gaur) to arrange for a young child. Ramashankar shockingly brought his nephew, Aarush, for the ritual.

On April 19, Indrajeet, along with Bheem Gaur and others, performed a black magic ritual in an orchard located in Pipra Chandrabhan village. During the ritual, they allegedly cut Aarush’s throat and buried his body there.

But the horror didn’t end there. The accused later dug up the body, stuffed it in a sack, and dumped it into a river in Gauraghat, Barhaj, on April 20 using a pickup vehicle.

After weeks of investigation, police arrested Jaiprakash, Indrajeet (alias Atul Kumar), Bheem Gaur, and Ramashankar. All four have been sent to jail.

The brutal killing has shocked the entire region, raising serious concerns about the continued belief in superstitions and occult practices in some rural areas. Police have assured strict action and a thorough investigation in the matter.