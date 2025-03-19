UP Horror: Merchant Navy Officer Murdered By Wife And Her Lover; Chopped Body Sealed In Drum

A Merchant Navy officer was allegedly stabbed to death, chopped up into 15 pieces, and sealed inside a drum with cement, by his wife and her lover in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut, police said on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as Saurabh Rajput, 29.

According to news agency PTI, the Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Ayush Vikram Singh said that Saurabh Rajput, the victim, who is from Brahmpuri's Indra Nagar Phase 2, went missing on March 4 and an investigation was launched after receiving information about the matter.

Based on suspicion, the police detained the victim's wife Muskan, and her lover Sahil, he said. During the interrogation, both of them confessed to stabbing Saurabh on March 4.

After stabbing the victim, Muskan, 27, and Sahil, 25, chopped up his body put his remains inside a drum, and sealed it with cement, the ASP further stated. The two have been arrested.

Furthermore, the remains have been sent for post-mortem and a case has been registered based on a complaint lodged by the victim's family, police said.

According to PTI, the victim's family stated that Muskan attempted to mislead them by sending messages from his phone. On the other hand, the ASP said that after committing the crime, Muskan and Sahil went on a vacation to a hill station.

Saurabh and Muskan, from Gauripura, had a love marriage in 2016, as per the police. Their families were unhappy with their marriage and the couple lived separately in a rented house in Indira Nagar Phase 1 with their three-year-old daughter, police continued.

(With agency Inputs)