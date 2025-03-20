The mother of the Merchant Navy officer, who was butchered by his wife and her lover, said that she was told by neighbours that her granddaughter might have seen the body of her deceased father. She said that the neighbours told her that the deceased officer’s daughter was saying that he was kept inside the drum.

The neighbours told us that she (the daughter of Saurabh and Muskan) said that 'papa has been kept in drum'...She (the daughter of Saurabh and Muskan) might have seen something, then only she was saying so…” the officer’s mother told news agency ANI.

The Merchant Navy officer Saurabh Rajput was allegedly stabbed to death, chopped up into 15 pieces and his remains were stuffed in a cement-filled drum by his wife and her lover.

Following the shocking incident that came to light on Wednesday, the victim's mother said that his six-year-old daughter might be aware of the circumstances as the child told the neighbours that 'papa has been kept in drum'.

Speaking to ANI, the mother of the victim, upon being asked if her granddaughter (daughter of Saurabh and Muskan) knows of the incident, said that she might be aware since she had told the neighbours 'papa ko drum mein rakh rakha hai inhone."

While speaking to the news agency, she said, "They (Muskan and her partner Sahil) murdered my son, and after that she went for a trip...She locked the body in the room...the owner of the house had asked them (Saurabh and Muskan) to vacate the room...They (Muskan and her partner Sahil) were trying to shift the body in a drum...The labourer could not lift it and asked her what was inside; she said house junk was there...The lid of the drum suddenly opened, and the labourers smelled the body from inside… They informed the police…”

“As soon as the police came, by the time she (Muskan) reached her mother's house to tell them...Her mother knew everything prior...But to mislead things, she (Muskan's mother) said that she (Muskan) reached them to tell them that she had killed him (Saurabh)...,” she continued.

“Her (Muskan) mother met some lawyer and reached court. Later, the police came and took the family (of Muskan) with them... They all (the family of Muskan) will be hanged to death along with that boy (Sahil)...She (the daughter of Saurabh and Muskan) might be aware of this, as the neighbours told us that she (the daughter of Saurabh and Muskan) said that 'papa has been kept in drum'...She (the daughter of Saurabh and Muskan) might have seen something, then only she was saying so…” the mother further stated.

On the other hand, while speaking to ANI, Muskan's father said that his daughter should be hanged to death. He said, “My daughter (Muskan) killed her husband (Saurabh)... She is not fit for society, and she is dangerous to everyone. I would advise others not to take such steps...She should be hanged till death, and if possible, it should be live…”

According to the news agency PTI, Saurabh (29) was a former Merchant Navy officer and had returned from London to his home in Meerut on February 24 for his wife's birthday. Saurabh was working in a bakery in London. He was killed by his wife Muskan Rastogi (27) and her lover Sahil Shukla (25).

