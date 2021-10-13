UP Law Minister Brajesh Pathak meets kin of BJP worker, driver killed in Lakhimpur Kheri violence

Lakhimpur Kheri: Uttar Pradesh Law Minister Brajesh Pathak on Wednesday (October 13) met the families of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker Shubham Mishra and car driver Hari Om who were killed in the violence in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3.

The UP law minister, who avoided interacting with media persons, arrived in the district without any official protocol and visited the family of party worker Shubham Mishra in Shivpuri locality and driver Hariom Mishra in Parsehra Khurd village in Phardhan (Kheri) police limits, BJP sources told PTI.

Accompanied by district BJP chief Sunil Singh, district vice presidents Vijay Shukla Rinku and Anurag Mishra, and Awadh prant head Kamlesh Mishra, Pathak participated in the rituals being performed at Shubham Mishra's house.

Vijay Mishra and Anurag Mishra told PTI that the minister extended deep condolences and assured the two families of all aid and assistance.

Eight people were killed in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence on October 3. Of the eight killed, four were farmers, who were allegedly knocked down by a car carrying BJP workers travelling to welcome Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya to an event in the area. Two BJP workers and a driver were allegedly killed by the farmers.

Last week, assuring that people involved in violence will be punished, Pathak had said the matter is sub judice and the opposition parties should not politicize the incident.

Kisan Morcha (SKM), a body of several farmer unions, had issued a statement regarding the incident claiming the death of four farmers and alleged that one of the four farmers was shot dead by Ashish Mishra, while the others had been allegedly run over by the vehicles of his convoy.

