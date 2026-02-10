Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3015404https://zeenews.india.com/india/up-lucknow-police-deploy-drones-to-curb-kite-flying-chinese-manjha-use-3015404.html
NewsIndiaUP: Lucknow Police Deploy drones to curb Kite Flying, Chinese Manjha Use
UTTAR PRADESH

UP: Lucknow Police Deploy drones to curb Kite Flying, 'Chinese Manjha' Use

Lucknow police has deployed drones to restrict the use of 'Chinese manjha' across the city to monitor people flying kites with an aim to prevent injuries and enforce bans on the hazardous material.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 10, 2026, 10:12 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

UP: Lucknow Police Deploy drones to curb Kite Flying, 'Chinese Manjha' UseImage Credit: ANI

UP: Lucknow Police have stepped up action against the use of banned “Chinese manjha” by deploying surveillance drones across the city to keep a close watch on kite-flying activities. The move is aimed at preventing accidents and strictly enforcing the ban on the hazardous string, which has been linked to multiple injuries in the past.

DCP West Vishwajeet Shrivastava said the police have been running sustained awareness and enforcement drives after several incidents related to Chinese manjha were reported in the city. “We have already conducted searches and raids at shops selling kites. Along with this, we are collecting intelligence and interacting with kite-flying clubs and enthusiasts. They have been clearly told that the use of this manjha will invite strict action,” he said.

The DCP added that certain locations, including the Haiderganj Bridge and two bridges on Victoria Street, have emerged as accident-prone zones. To address this, police teams have been checking for loose manjha by riding motorcycles fitted with bamboo sticks to ensure that any hanging string is removed before it poses a threat to commuters, especially two-wheeler riders.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

As part of a new initiative, police have begun using high-powered drones to identify houses from where kites are being flown and to determine whether prohibited manjha is in use. “If we suspect the use of dangerous manjha, residents of those houses will be questioned. The aim is to ensure people switch to regular string and avoid any mishaps,” Shrivastava said.

He also said drones are being used to locate and remove dangerous manjha that often gets entangled on bridges, poles and other structures. “Today, a special drive was carried out to clear such manjha from public places, as it can become extremely dangerous when it hangs loose. Two persons were also arrested while carrying very sharp manjha. A case has been registered against them under relevant sections, and they are being sent to jail,” the DCP added.

Meanwhile, robotics and drone AI expert Milind Raj explained the technical capabilities of the drones being used. He said the drones can fly at heights of 500 to 700 metres and provide geo-tagged digital evidence of rooftops where kites are being flown. “The geo-tag helps identify the exact location, making it possible to reach the house in question. At that altitude, a drone can cover a horizontal range of up to 8,000 metres, and with further upgrades, it can monitor an area with a diameter of nearly 25 kilometres,” he said.

(With inputs from ANI)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

US-Iran tensions
Iran says US GBU-57 bombs and Tomahawk missiles remain at nuclear sites
Pakistan
Pakistan makes U-turn, agrees to play T20 World Cup 2026 match against India
Odisha crime news
7-year-old girl raped in Odisha's Gajapati, minor accused held
Iran-US tensions
'We'll target US military bases in the Gulf': Iranian FM warns America
Bangladesh
Bangladesh urges Pakistan to not boycott T20 World Cup 2026 match vs India
US-Bangladesh
"Bangladesh-US tariff deal: Rate drops to 19% ahead of Feb 12 polls
digital arrest
Digital arrest cases: SC directs MHA to implement RBI's cyber fraud SOP
italy viral video
Italy Highway Heist: Robbers blow up cash van in daylight video | Watch
Karnataka vs Mumbai
Ranji Trophy: Rahul, Smaran star as Karnataka beat Mumbai to reach semi-finals
Sonam Wangchuck
'Wangchuk's health is perfectly good, getting best treatment': Centre tells SC