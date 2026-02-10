UP: Lucknow Police Deploy drones to curb Kite Flying, 'Chinese Manjha' Use

UP: Lucknow Police have stepped up action against the use of banned “Chinese manjha” by deploying surveillance drones across the city to keep a close watch on kite-flying activities. The move is aimed at preventing accidents and strictly enforcing the ban on the hazardous string, which has been linked to multiple injuries in the past.

DCP West Vishwajeet Shrivastava said the police have been running sustained awareness and enforcement drives after several incidents related to Chinese manjha were reported in the city. “We have already conducted searches and raids at shops selling kites. Along with this, we are collecting intelligence and interacting with kite-flying clubs and enthusiasts. They have been clearly told that the use of this manjha will invite strict action,” he said.

The DCP added that certain locations, including the Haiderganj Bridge and two bridges on Victoria Street, have emerged as accident-prone zones. To address this, police teams have been checking for loose manjha by riding motorcycles fitted with bamboo sticks to ensure that any hanging string is removed before it poses a threat to commuters, especially two-wheeler riders.

As part of a new initiative, police have begun using high-powered drones to identify houses from where kites are being flown and to determine whether prohibited manjha is in use. “If we suspect the use of dangerous manjha, residents of those houses will be questioned. The aim is to ensure people switch to regular string and avoid any mishaps,” Shrivastava said.

He also said drones are being used to locate and remove dangerous manjha that often gets entangled on bridges, poles and other structures. “Today, a special drive was carried out to clear such manjha from public places, as it can become extremely dangerous when it hangs loose. Two persons were also arrested while carrying very sharp manjha. A case has been registered against them under relevant sections, and they are being sent to jail,” the DCP added.

Meanwhile, robotics and drone AI expert Milind Raj explained the technical capabilities of the drones being used. He said the drones can fly at heights of 500 to 700 metres and provide geo-tagged digital evidence of rooftops where kites are being flown. “The geo-tag helps identify the exact location, making it possible to reach the house in question. At that altitude, a drone can cover a horizontal range of up to 8,000 metres, and with further upgrades, it can monitor an area with a diameter of nearly 25 kilometres,” he said.

