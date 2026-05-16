UP: Lucknow University Professor detained over alleged exam paper leak offer and obscene calls

A major controversy has erupted at Lucknow University, where allegations of offering to leak examination question papers and engaging in obscene conversations with a female student have been made.

The case came to light after an alleged audio recording of the professor went viral on social media, prompting the university administration to file a formal complaint with the police.

As per reports, Jitendra Kumar Dubey (ADCP Central Lucknow) speaks regarding Lucknow University Assistant Professor Paramjit Singh, who has been detained over an alleged offer to leak an exam paper accompanied by obscene overtures toward a student. The police have registered a case against Paramjit Singh following a formal complaint filed by the university.

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An audio recording has gone viral from Lucknow University, in which a professor is allegedly heard engaging in an inappropriate conversation with a female student. This incident came to light on May 15, 2026, when the University's Controller of Examinations submitted a formal complaint to Inspector Hasan.

The complaint provided detailed particulars regarding the professor's alleged offer to leak examination question papers, as well as his obscene interactions with the student. A pen drive containing the audio recording of the conversation was also submitted along with the complaint.

Based on this petition, Inspector Hasan registered a case at the police station under the relevant sections of the law, and further legal action is underway.

The ACP (Mahanagar) is currently investigating the matter, and legal proceedings are ongoing. Future actions including a court appearance—will be determined based on the records and evidence gathered during the course of the investigation.