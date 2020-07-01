हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
UP Madarsa Board Result 2020

UP Madarsa Board Result 2020 out at madarsaboard.upsdc.gov.in, here's how to check it online

Uttar Pradesh Madarasa Education Board declared the UP Madarsa Board results 2020 on Wednesday (July 1). The result is now available online at the official website of the Board - madarsaboard.upsdc.gov.in.

Students who appeared for the Aliya, Alim, Kamil, and Fazil examinations conducted by the UP Madarsa Board can visit the official website to check and download their result.

How to check UP Madarsa Board Result 2020:

- Visit the official website at madarsaboard.upsdc.gov.in

- Click on Annual Exam Result 2020 link after the result is announced.

- Select the class from the drop down list (Alim, Fazil, Munshi, Maulvi, Kalim)

- Key in your roll number

- Your UP Madarsa Board Result 2020 will be displayed on screen

- Download and take its print out.

Around 1.5 lakh students had appeared for the UP Madarsa Board exam 2020, which was conducted from February 19 to March 5, 2020.

