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'UP-made BrahMos missiles giving Pakistan sleepless nights: HM Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah highlighted Uttar Pradesh’s growing role in defence manufacturing and exports, saying BrahMos missiles made in the state are giving “sleepless nights” to Pakistan.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 25, 2026, 04:26 PM IST|Updated: Sep 25, 2026, 04:26 PM IST
'UP-made BrahMos missiles giving Pakistan sleepless nights: HM Amit Shah
Image Credit: IANS

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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