/'UP-made BrahMos missiles giving Pakistan sleepless nights: HM Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday highlighted Uttar Pradesh’s growing role in defence production, saying that BrahMos missiles and AK-203 assault rifles manufactured in the state are giving “sleepless nights” to Pakistan and Naxalism, respectively.
Shah made the remarks while inaugurating the fourth edition of the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS) at India Expo Mart in Greater Noida on Friday.
Addressing the gathering, the Home Minister said Uttar Pradesh is emerging as an engine of India’s growth, with investment and production expanding rapidly across the state.
Recalling that Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the ‘Make in India’ campaign around 12 years ago, Shah said the Centre and state governments subsequently worked together to transform India into a “global hub” for manufacturing and innovation.
He also highlighted India’s growing economic strength, noting that the country had entered the select group of the world’s top five economies. He added that India’s growth rate remains strong despite challenging global circumstances.
Referring to UPITS as a reflection of Uttar Pradesh’s changing economic landscape, Shah said that traders had initially expressed interest in visiting the state during the first edition, while participation increased during the second and third editions. By the fourth edition, he said, entrepreneurs were coming forward to become partners in the state’s development.
"Buyers and investors from across the globe have arrived for the trade show, creating prospects for growth in investment, production, and sales within the state," he stated while expressing confidence that entrepreneurs would play a pivotal role in achieving the goal of taking the state's economy to the one-trillion-dollar mark.
Further, the Home Minister alleged that Uttar Pradesh’s law-and-order situation was poor before 2017, claiming that the state was “under the influence of mafia”.
He credited the Yogi Adityanath-led government with creating a more favourable environment for industrial investment and generating employment opportunities, while also pointing to improvements in law and order.
"After the Yogi government came to power, the BJP government has completely eliminated the hooliganism that existed during the SP-BSP governments. As a result, a favourable environment for setting up industries has emerged here," he said.
Moreover, Amit Shah said defence-sector investment is increasing through the defence corridor in areas such as Agra and Aligarh. He said India’s defence production has surpassed Rs 1 lakh crore, while the country now exports defence products to nearly 80 nations, with Uttar Pradesh playing a “significant role” in this growth.
“Today, the BrahMos missiles manufactured in UP give Pakistan sleepless nights; this is a prime indicator of the transformation taking place,” Shah said, referring to the BrahMos facility in Lucknow.
He also cited the AK-203 assault rifles manufactured in Amethi as an example of the expansion of defence production in the state. “Similarly, the AK-203 assault rifles made in Amethi are giving sleepless nights to Naxalites and terrorists alike,” he said.
Meanwhile, in a veiled attack at the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, HM Shah said: "Some people call India's economy 'dead'; I feel it is their thinking that is dead."
He noted that despite global challenges and uncertainties, India has maintained its growth rate and continues to move forward.
"Prime Minister Modi has not only formulated policies but also ensured their effective implementation on the ground. The ability to modify policies as needed and formulate new ones has helped establish India as an attractive global manufacturing hub," he asserted.
He highlighted India’s trade agreements with several countries and blocs, saying these pacts have expanded export opportunities for Indian industries. He also expressed confidence that events such as UPITS would help promote products from Uttar Pradesh and facilitate their reach to markets across India and around the world.
With IANS inputs....
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