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  • /UP makes ‘use by’ date mandatory for loose sweets from October 15

UP makes ‘use by’ date mandatory for loose sweets from October 15

With the festive season approaching, sweet manufacturers and retailers have been asked to complete preparations before the October 15 deadline.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Oct 13, 2026, 10:28 AM IST|Updated: Oct 13, 2026, 10:28 AM IST
UP makes ‘use by’ date mandatory for loose sweets from October 15

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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