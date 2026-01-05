UP Man Arrested After Forcing Dog To Drink Alcohol; Video Goes Viral | WATCH

Viral: A man has been taken into custody in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat district after a video allegedly showing him abusing a dog and forcing it to drink alcohol surfaced on social media and sparked widespread outrage.

Officials said the viral clip showed the accused subjecting the animal to cruelty and making it consume an intoxicating liquid directly from a liquor bottle. The disturbing visuals triggered strong reactions online, prompting authorities to step in.

After taking note of the video, the Baghpat social media cell, along with personnel from the Ramala police station, launched an investigation. The accused was later identified as Jitendra, also known as Ballam, a resident of Kirthal village.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Police said Jitendra was arrested from the Ramala police station area on Sunday. A case has been registered against him under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, and further legal action is currently underway.

Authorities added that the matter is being investigated further in line with the law, while stressing that cruelty towards animals will not be tolerated.

Similar Incidents Before

There has been similar incidents before where dogs have been forced to drink alcohol. In an incident reported in Dehradun, a FIR was filed against a woman for forcing a dog to drink alcohol, Upon which police took suo moto action after animal right group shared the video on social media and tagged them as well.

The caption wrote “There were some posts on Instagram in which the video was shared and the police were tagged. We took suo moto cognizance of the video and registered an FIR under section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. We are identifying the woman and will take the required action,” said Nehru Colony SHO Yogesh Dutt.