UP Man Arrested On Charge Of Spying For Pakistan's ISI

Shahzad is accused of supplying Indian SIM cards to ISI operatives to assist in spying against India and also provided financial support to ISI agents operating within the country.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 18, 2025, 11:50 PM IST|Source: Bureau
UP Man Arrested On Charge Of Spying For Pakistan's ISI Image: ANI

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (UP ATS) has arrested Shahzad from UP's Moradabad on charges of allegedly spying for Pakistan's intelligence agency, ISI. He is a resident of Rampur. Shahzad had been visiting Pakistan for several years and was involved in smuggling cosmetics, clothes, spices, and other goods across the India-Pakistan border under the guise of trade.

According to the UP ATS, Shahzad maintained close ties with ISI agents and provided them with confidential information related to India’s security. He allegedly facilitated the travel of people from Rampur and other parts of Uttar Pradesh to Pakistan to work for ISI under the guise of smuggling. Notably, the visas for these individuals were arranged by the ISI itself.

 

 

Furthermore, Shahzad is accused of supplying Indian SIM cards to ISI operatives to assist in spying against India. He also provided financial support to ISI agents operating within the country.

Following confirmation of these intelligence inputs, an FIR was registered under Sections 148 and 152 at the ATS office in Lucknow. Shahzad was taken into custody from Moradabad and is currently being presented before the court in accordance with legal procedures. 

