UTTAR PRADESH

UP Man Catches Wife Red Handed With Lover; Calls Police Fearing 'Meerut' Like Fate – Watch

A man who allegedly caught his wife with her lover in their home and called the police on them, has claimed in a video that she threatened him, saying he would end up in a drum like in the Meerut murder case. In the video, he also appealed for the safety of himself and his son.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: Apr 10, 2025, 10:03 PM IST
UP Man Catches Wife Red Handed With Lover; Calls Police Fearing 'Meerut' Like Fate – Watch Photo Credit: @NCMIndiaa/ X

The man, identified as Pawan, is working contractually with the Health Department in Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba. According to reports, his wife, Ritu Verma, is a clerk in a Jhansi college. The couple has a six-year-old son together, and they have been living separately. 

While speaking to his wife on a video call on the night of the alleged incident, Pawan grew suspicious that someone else was in his house. He then dialed 112 and informed the police of his suspicion. When the police arrived, they found Area Councillor Abhishek Pathak inside the house. 

The reports stated that the police took Abhishek to the station but later released him on Ritu's request. 

In a video posted on the social media platform X, Pawan claimed that his wife is having an affair with a man. He also claimed that Ritu had threatened him verbally that he would end up in a drum and asked for protection for himself and his son.

Jhansi Police's Action

Jhansi police have stated that a necessary investigation will be done into the matter if a complaint is registered. 

Meerut Murder Case

A former Merchant Navy Officer, Saurabh Rajput, was allegedly killed, dismembered, and his remains put in a drum by his wife and her lover in Meerut. 

The wife, Muskan Rastogi, and her lover, Sahil, are currently in judicial custody. PTI reported that the investigation has revealed that Muskan was allegedly planning the murder since November 2023. 

(with PTI inputs)

