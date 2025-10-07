UP Man Claims Wife Turns Into Snake At Night, Tries To Bite Him; DM Orders Probe

In a bizarre complaint that has left officials stunned, a man in Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur district claimed that his wife transforms into a snake at night and attempts to bite him while he sleeps. The unusual grievance was brought forward during Samadhan Diwas (Public Grievance Day), an event typically meant for residents to raise issues such as electricity, road repairs, and ration cards.

According to the NDTV report, Meraj, a resident of Lodhsa village in the Mahmoodabad area, shocked everyone with his complaint. "Sir, my wife Naseemun turns into a serpent at night and runs after me to bite me," he told the District Magistrate.

He further alleged that she had tried to kill him on multiple occasions, but each time he had managed to wake up just in time. "My wife tortures me mentally and could kill me any night while I'm asleep," Meraj said, as per the reports.

The claim quickly went viral on the social media platform X, triggering a mix of ridicule and amusement. Comments ranged from "Have you hidden her naagmani somewhere?" to "The man is very lucky. He’s found Sridevi in his married life,", a tongue-in-cheek reference to the late actress Sridevi’s role as a shape-shifting serpent in the 1986 film Nagina.

Taking the complaint seriously, the District Magistrate has directed the Sub-Divisional Magistrate and local police to investigate the matter. Police have reportedly launched an inquiry, treating it as a potential case of mental harassment, as per the reports.

Meraj insists that his wife has already bitten him once and frequently chases him at night "after turning into a serpent."